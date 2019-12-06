Commodities

Uptrend in pulses on weak arrival

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

The majority of pulse seeds and pulses witnessed an uptrend on weak availability with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,450 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹4,100. Masur dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,4300-5,400, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,650. Urad (bold) rose to ₹8,000-8,200, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,600-8,700 and urad dal (bold) at ₹8,900-9,000.

Published on December 06, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot rubber ends flat