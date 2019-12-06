Uptrend in pulses on weak arrival

The majority of pulse seeds and pulses witnessed an uptrend on weak availability with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,450 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹4,100. Masur dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,4300-5,400, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,650. Urad (bold) rose to ₹8,000-8,200, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹8,600-8,700 and urad dal (bold) at ₹8,900-9,000.