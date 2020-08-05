Uptrend in pulses

Weak availability of imported stock has perked up tur in Indore mandis in the past one week by ₹100 with tur (Maharashtra) quoted at ₹ 5,850-5,900 a quintal, tur (Karnataka) ruled at ₹6,000, while tur (Nimari) was quoted at ₹5,000-5,500 a quintal respectively. Tur dal (sawa no.) ruled at ₹7,000-7,100, tur dal (full) at ₹7,200-7,300, while tur marka was quoted at ₹7,600-7,700 a quintal respectively.

Urad also gained ₹100 in the past one week on improved buying support at lower rate with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,200-6,400 a quintal. Urad dal (bold) was quoted at ₹8,200-8,500, while urad monger ruled at ₹8,500-11,000 a quintal respectively.

Moong and its dal ruled stable on subdued demand with moong (bold) quoted at ₹6,300-6,500 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,700. Moong dal (bold) at ₹8,400-9,000, while moong mongar ruled at ₹9,500-10,500 a quintal respectively.