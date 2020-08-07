Uptrend in pulses

Barring urad the majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis today ruled higher amid rise in festival demand. Besides scanty rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has also added to rise in the prices of pulse seeds with masur (bold) to ₹5,400-5,450 a quintal.

Rise in masur also perked up its dal with masur dal (average) quoted at ₹6,600-6,700, while masoor dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900-7,000.

Moong gained ₹100 with moong (bold) at ₹6,300-6,600 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,700 a quintal. Moong dal (bold) quoted at ₹8,400-9,000, while moong dal monger ruled at ₹95,000-10,100 a quintal respectively.

Urad and its dal ruled stable on subdued demand with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,200-₹6,300 a quintal. Urad dal ruled stable with Urad dal (bold) at ₹8,200-₹8,500, while urad mongar ruled at ₹8,500-₹11,000 a quintal respectively.