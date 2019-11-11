Commodities

Uptrend in soya oil continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Despite weak physical demand, the uptrend in soya oil continued on strong global cues and foreign support with soya refined rising to ₹805/10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹765. Compared to last week, soya oil is ruling ₹30-40 higher. Amid reports of damage to the crop, soyabean also edged higher at ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabean today quoted at ₹3,950 a quintal, while soya DOC ruled at ₹36,000 a tonne.

oilseeds and edible oil
