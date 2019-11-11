Uptrend in soya oil continues

Despite weak physical demand, the uptrend in soya oil continued on strong global cues and foreign support with soya refined rising to ₹805/10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹765. Compared to last week, soya oil is ruling ₹30-40 higher. Amid reports of damage to the crop, soyabean also edged higher at ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soyabean today quoted at ₹3,950 a quintal, while soya DOC ruled at ₹36,000 a tonne.