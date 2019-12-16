Commodities

Uptrend in soya oil continues

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

The uptrend in soya oil and soyabean continued on strong global cues, foreign support and weak availability of good quality soyabean in mandis. On Monday soya refined in Indore mandis rose to ₹865-68 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹825-30. The uptrend in soyabean seeds also continued on weak availability with prices rising to ₹3,800-4,200 a quintal. Similarly plant deliveries of soyabean quoted higher, at ₹4,150-4,175 a quintal.

