Uptrend in Soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

Despite slack physical demand and weak global cues, soya oil traded higher on weak availability of quality soya seeds with crushers. Soya refined quoted at ₹940-945, while soya solvent ruled at ₹895-900. Soya oil plants rates were also quoted higher on weak availability of best quality soy seeds.

Soya refined Vippy/Gambuja quoted at ₹950 for 10 kg each, soya refined Ruchi ruled at ₹958, Mahakali-₹955, Keshav-₹948, Avi (Ujjain)-₹950, Bansal-₹950-952, Khandwa-₹947, Itarsi-₹953, Kota-₹945, soya refined MS Pachore quoted at ₹938, Neemuch (MS Solvex)-₹930, (Dhanuka)-₹931, Amrit (Mandsaur)-₹939, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at ₹959 for 10 kg respectively.

Amidst increased arrival of new soyabean with high moisture content, soybean plant rates were quoted higher at ₹4,000 on weak availability of best quality soyabean seeds with plants. Soybean mandi rates were ₹3,800-3,900 a quintal. Amidst increased demand in high pro soy DOC in domestic market, soy DOC ruled at ₹33,000 a tonne.

