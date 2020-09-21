Uptrend in Soya oil

Despite slack physical demand and weak global cues, soya oil traded higher on weak availability of quality soya seeds with crushers. Soya refined quoted at ₹940-945, while soya solvent ruled at ₹895-900. Soya oil plants rates were also quoted higher on weak availability of best quality soy seeds.

Soya refined Vippy/Gambuja quoted at ₹950 for 10 kg each, soya refined Ruchi ruled at ₹958, Mahakali-₹955, Keshav-₹948, Avi (Ujjain)-₹950, Bansal-₹950-952, Khandwa-₹947, Itarsi-₹953, Kota-₹945, soya refined MS Pachore quoted at ₹938, Neemuch (MS Solvex)-₹930, (Dhanuka)-₹931, Amrit (Mandsaur)-₹939, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at ₹959 for 10 kg respectively.

Amidst increased arrival of new soyabean with high moisture content, soybean plant rates were quoted higher at ₹4,000 on weak availability of best quality soyabean seeds with plants. Soybean mandi rates were ₹3,800-3,900 a quintal. Amidst increased demand in high pro soy DOC in domestic market, soy DOC ruled at ₹33,000 a tonne.