Uptrend in urad, moong continues

Amid short supply and poor crop reports, the uptrend in urad and moong continued with urad (bold) rising to ₹6,400-6,600 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹6,400-6,500, urad dal (bold) at ₹6,600-6,700, while urad moongar ruled at ₹8,000-8,100. Moong (bold) rose to ₹6,400-6,500, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700. Moong (new) quoted at ₹5,500-5,700, while moong medium (new) ruled at ₹3,000- 4,500. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,600-7,700, and moong dal (bold) at ₹7,800-7,900. Our Correspondent