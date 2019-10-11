Commodities

Uptrend in urad, moong continues

Indore | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Uptrend in urad, moong continues

Amid short supply and poor crop reports, the uptrend in urad and moong continued with urad (bold) rising to ₹6,400-6,600 a quintal, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. Urad dal (medium) quoted at ₹6,400-6,500, urad dal (bold) at ₹6,600-6,700, while urad moongar ruled at ₹8,000-8,100. Moong (bold) rose to ₹6,400-6,500, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700. Moong (new) quoted at ₹5,500-5,700, while moong medium (new) ruled at ₹3,000- 4,500. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,600-7,700, and moong dal (bold) at ₹7,800-7,900. Our Correspondent

Published on October 11, 2019
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar rules weak