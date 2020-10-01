US blocks palm oil imports from one of the top producers

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The US has blocked imports of palm oil and palm oil products from Malaysias FGV Holdings Bhd., one of the world’s largest producers.
Shipments from the company and its subsidiaries will be held back at all ports of entry effective Wednesday, the US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. The order is based on what American authorities say is information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labour.
The move is the latest blow to the palm oil industry after the spread of the coronavirus shuttered restaurants, curbing demand for cooking oil. Malaysia, the second-biggest shipper of palm oil to the US and the world’s second-largest producer, is also grappling with a chronic worker shortage after the pandemic restricted travel.
The order is the result of a year-long investigation that revealed labour abuse of vulnerability, deception, restriction of movement, isolation, intimidation and physical and sexual violence, according to the customs statement.
FGV on Thursday said it has been in communication with US customs since August last year and will continue to engage with them to clear its name. The planter also said it had already submitted evidence of its compliance to labour standards, and had taken several, publicly documented steps to correct the situation.
FGV is disappointed that such decision has been made when FGV has been taking concrete steps over the past several years in demonstrating its commitment to respect human rights and to uphold labor standards, it said in a statement. The companys shares tumbled as much as 7.8% on Thursday to the lowest since July.
The global palm oil deficit is only likely to amplify after 2025 due to inadequate replanting in recent years and bio-diesel mandates in Malaysia and Indonesia, according to Rabobank research.
In 2019, $441 million worth of tropical oils were imported to the US from Malaysia, much of that being refined palm oil, according to US Department of Agriculture data. Through the first seven months of 2020, the volume of such shipments was down 15%.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...