M Vasanthagesan has taken over charge as the Executive Director of the Rubber Board, on Monday. He was working as Additional Commissioner in Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

He joined in Indian Revenue Service in the year 2009 and has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Finance and has experience in Central Excise, Service Tax, GST and Customs.

