Volume declines at Coonoor tea auction

A volume of 26.45 lakh kg has been catalogued for sale 42 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is some 72,000 kg less than the offer for last week’s auction.
Of the 26.45 lakh kg offered, as much as 25.26 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.19 lakh kg belongs to orthodox variety. In the leaf counter, only 70,000 kg belongs to orthodox, while 18.01 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 49,000 kg belongs to orthodox, while 7.25 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 18.71 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 7.74 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Shri Shakthi Associates bought it for ₹ 270 a kg. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe Fanning grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹ 250.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 120-129 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 181- 209 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 120-127 and for the best grades, ₹ 180-206.
