Volume dips at Coonoor tea sale

A volume of 16.95 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 20 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is as much as 3.46 lakh kg less than the volume offered for the previous sale. Of the 16.95 lakh kg offered, as much as 15.66 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.29 lakh kg to orthodox variety. Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Shreeji Traders bought it for ₹281 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹256. In the CTC Leaf tea auction, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe Fanning grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹250. Quotations with the brokers indicated₹75-79 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹149-192 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹69-75 and for the best grades, ₹145-180.