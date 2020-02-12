Volume falls at Coonoor tea auctions

A volume of 14.59 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 7 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association auctions to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is 1.39 lakh kg less than the volume offered for last week’s sale.

Of the 14.59 lakh kg offered, as much as 13.24 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.35 lakh kg to orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 89,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 8.80 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 46,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.44 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 9.69 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.90 lakh kg, Dust grades.

A new price record was set up last week when Homedale’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by Vora Sons at ₹ 377 a kg. Homedale’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the Dust tea auctions when Jain Tea Corporation bought it for ₹ 366 a kg. These were the highest prices since manufacturing started in Homedale Tea Factory 71 years ago. Homedale Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹ 317.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹64-67 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹130-169 for the best grades. Plain Dust grades ranged ₹64-67 and the best grades ₹123-177.