Volume increases for coonoor tea auction

The rising trend witnessed in the recent weeks in the offer for the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association continues for Sale No 30 to be held on Thursday and Friday.

A volume of 20.03 lakh kg has been catalogued which is 78,000 kg more than the offer for last week’s auction.

Of the 20.03 lakh kg offered, as much as 18.97 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and 1.06 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, 73,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 14.33 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, 33,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.64 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 15.06 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.97 lakh kg, Dust grades.

The Red Dust grade of the Coonoor-based bought leaf factory Homedale Tea Industry, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auction last week when Pankaj and Devendra Trading Co., bought it for ₹291. The Pekoe Dust grade of Homedale factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹281. Among other CTC teas, Shanthi Supreme got ₹226, Pinewood Estate ₹223, Lakshmi Estate ₹222, Crosshill Estate Special, Kannavarai Estate and Vigneshwar Estate ₹221 each

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹115-130 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹181-226 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹90-113 and for the best grades, ₹166-272.