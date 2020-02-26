Volume rises at Coonoor tea auctions

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
A volume of 15.80 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 9 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday. This is as much as 1.07 lakh kg more than the volume offered last week.
Of the 15.80 lakh kg offered, as much as 14.13 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.67 lakh kg to orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 1.04 lakh kg belongs to orthodox while 9.78 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 63,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 4.35 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 10.82 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 4.98 lakh kg, Dust grades.
Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auctions last week when its Broken Pekoe Leaf grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by PS Tea Industries for ₹326 a kg. In the Dust tea auctions, Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹311.
These were the only teas, orthodox or CTC from any factory to fetch over ₹300 a kg. Three more grades of Homedale Estate, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹296, ₹282 and ₹279. Pinewood Estate got ₹207. No other CTC tea could fetch over ₹200/kg.
Quotations with the brokers indicated₹63-64 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹128-170 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹62-63 and for the best grades,₹120-175.
