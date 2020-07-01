Volume rises at Coonoor tea auctions

The rising trend in the offer for the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association witnessed in the recent weeks continues this week with for sale 27 to be held on Thursday and Friday, a volume of 20.08 lakh kg has been catalogued.

This is as much as two lakh kg more than the volume offered for the previous sale.

Of the 20.08 lakh kg offered, as much as 18.91 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.17 lakh kg, orthodox variety. In the leaf counter, only 80,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 13.87 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dusts, only 37,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.04 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 14.67 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.41 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Homedale Estate’s Broken Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions last week when Shree Ganesh Tea Trading Co bought it for ₹300 a kg. In the Dust tea auction, Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹280. Among other toppers in CTC category, Pinewood Estate fetched ₹252, Vigneshwar Estate ₹221, Lakshmi Estate ₹216 and Crosshill Estate Special ₹211.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹85-115 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹133-300 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹77-110 and for the best grades, ₹164-280.