Weak arrival lifts in soyabean

Weak availability, rise in soyabean future and apprehension of damage to soyabean crop on account of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, have lifted both soya oil and soyabeanwith soya refined rose to ₹760-62 for 10 kg. Soyabean also ruled higher at 3,850 a quintal, while plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,800-3,825. In the future also, soyabean traded high with its September and October contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,900and ₹3,731.