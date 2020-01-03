Commodities

Weak arrivals lift pulses

Indore | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

Poor arrivals lift pulses

Weak availability, decline in crop output have lifted masur, moong and urad prices at the mandis in Indore. Masur (bold) was being quoted at ₹5,100 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,750-4,800. Moong (bold) fetched ₹7,800-8,100, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,200. Urad (bold) went for ₹8,000-8,100, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,500 a quintal. Our correspondent

Published on January 03, 2020
pulses (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spot gold rallies past ₹40,000 on US-Iran crisis