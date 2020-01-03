Weak arrivals lift pulses

Poor arrivals lift pulses

Weak availability, decline in crop output have lifted masur, moong and urad prices at the mandis in Indore. Masur (bold) was being quoted at ₹5,100 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,750-4,800. Moong (bold) fetched ₹7,800-8,100, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,200. Urad (bold) went for ₹8,000-8,100, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,500 a quintal. Our correspondent