Weak availability lift pulses

Reports of damage to urad and moong crops and weak availability of domestic pulses and imported stock fuelled pulse seeds prices in Indore mandis with urad (bold) rising to ₹7,500-8,000 a quintal.Urad (average) quoted at ₹6,000-6,500.

In the past few days urad has gained ₹1,000. According to Sanjay Agrawal, a local pulse trader, besides reports of damage to urad and moong crops and increased arrival of new urad and moong crops with high moisture content, speculation over fresh hike in MSP on pulse seeds by the government has also added to rally in pulse seeds.

Even as new rainy moong from Nimar has started hitting mandis, increased moisture content in new crop has lifted prices of the best quality moong with rainy season moong (best quality) rising to ₹7,000-7,500 a quintal, summer moong (best quality) rose to ₹6,800-7,200, moong (average) was quoted at ₹5,500-6,000, while moong (cheap quality with high moisture content) ruled at ₹4,000-5,000 a quintal.

Weak availability in domestic and imported stock and ongoing cap on import restrictions by the government also lifted tur with tur (Maharashtra) to ₹6,800-6,900, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹5,500-6,300 a quintal respectively.