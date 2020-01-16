Commodities

Weak cues dip soya oil

January 16, 2020

Oils and oil seeds traded low on weak global cues and physical demand with soya refined declinedto ₹905-15 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹860-865. Palm oil (Indore) declined to ₹925 for 10 kg and cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹855, while cotton oil (Indore)quoted at ₹905 for 10 kg.

