Weak cues dip soya oil

Oils and oil seeds traded low on weak global cues and physical demand with soya refined declinedto ₹905-15 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹860-865. Palm oil (Indore) declined to ₹925 for 10 kg and cotton oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹855, while cotton oil (Indore)quoted at ₹905 for 10 kg.