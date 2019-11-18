Weak cues drag soya oil

Weak global cues and decline in demand at the higher rate dragged soya oil with soya refined being quoted at ₹780-85 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹745. Compared with last week, soya oil is ruling ₹20 lower. Soyabean was quoted at ₹39,00-3,950 a quintal. Plan deliveries of soyabean were also quoted lower at ₹3,900. Soya DOC ruled at ₹32,800-33,000 a tonne.