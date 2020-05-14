Commodities

Weak cues drag soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on May 14, 2020 Published on May 14, 2020

Both soya oil and soyabean continued to trade lower on weak global cues and slack demand with soya refined Indore (Ruchi, Avi and Shaan) being quoted at ₹805 for 10 kg each, while soya refined Neemuch (Dhanuka) ruled at ₹790, and soya refined (MS) at ₹793, while soya refined (Pachore MS) at ₹798 and soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) at ₹803 for 10 kg. Soya solvent, on the other hand, ruled at ₹760-65, palm refined at ₹670/10 kg, while cotton (Maharashtra) ruled at ₹815-18 for 10 kg. Weak demand for soya oil and soyameal dragged plant deliveries of soyabean today to ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal, while soyabean (Dhule, Maharashtra) ruled at ₹3,870. Soyameal went for ₹31,000-31,500 a tonne on poor demand.

