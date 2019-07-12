Commodities

Weak demand dip pulses

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Barring tur, the majority of pulses traded low on weak demand with masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,200 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹3,900. Masur dal (medium) was quoted at ₹5,450-5,550, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,650-5,750. Moong (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700, while moong (medium) quoted at ₹5,000-5,200. Moong dal (medium) quoted at ₹7,050-7,150, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,250-7,350, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,650--7,750. Urad (bold) declined to ₹4,900-5,000 , while urad (medium) ruled at ₹3,500 a quintal.

