Weak demand dips soya

Despite improved global cues, the downtrend in oils and oilseeds continued in Indore mandis on weak physical demand and decline in export of soya DOC, with soya refined declining to ₹820 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹760-65. Palm oil (Indore) declined to ₹827 (₹862-863 last week), cotton oil (Gujarat) to ₹768 (₹802), while cotton oil (Indore) declined to ₹810 for 10 kg (₹840 last week). Groundnut oil was quoted lower at ₹1,120-40 for 10 kg.

Bearish sentiments also prevailed in mustard seeds and raida on weak physical demand for mustard oil. Mustard seeds was quoted at ₹3,650-3,700 a quintal, while raida ruled at ₹3,750. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line were also quoted lower at ₹4,250-55. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today was recorded at 1.35 lakh bags, including 40,000 bags of new mustard seeds. Rajasthan led the arrival with 40,000 bags, followed by UP at 15,000 bags, Haryana/Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat at 5,000 bags each, while 25,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.