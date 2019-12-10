Weak demand drag pulses

Demand for pulses has been weak as chana has been witnessing a downtrend at Indore’s mandis for the past few days. Chana (kanta) declined to ₹4,250-4,275 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,175, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,200. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,200-5,300 a quintal, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,400-5,500, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,600-5,700. Dollar chana also traded low at ₹5,500-5,800.