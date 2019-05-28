Weak demand drags chana

Weak demand at higher rates dragged chana prices down over the past week by ₹150-175 a quintal, with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,450-75 a quintal today, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹4,375 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,300-4,500. Chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,500-5,600, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,700-5,800, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,900-6,000 a quintal.