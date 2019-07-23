Commodities

Weak demand drags chana

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 23, 2019 Published on July 23, 2019

Weak demand and decline in buying support at the higher rate dragged chana with chana (kanta) quoted at ₹4,150-75 a quintal, while chana (desi) was quoted at ₹4,100 and chana (vishal) at ₹4,000. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,100-5,200, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, and chana dal (bold) at ₹5,500-5,600. Dollar chana ruled flat at ₹4,500-5,000 a quintal on weak domestic and export demand.

