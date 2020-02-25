Commodities

Weak demand drags chana

Weak physical demand and steady arrival of the new crop dragged chana with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,025-50 a quintal, while chana (desi) ruled at ₹3,950 and chana (vishal) at ₹3,900-4,000 . Compared with last week, chana is ruling ₹100 lower. The decline in chana also dragged its dal, with chana dal (average) being quoted at ₹4,800- 4,900, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,000-5,100, and chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,200-5,300. Dollar chana ruled at ₹5,200-5,500 . In container also, dollar chana was quoted lower on weak export demand with dollar chana (42/44 count) quoted at ₹6,200 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹5,900-5,950 and dollar chana (58/60 count) at ₹5,350 . The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis was recorded at 4,000 bags against 13,000 bags in mandis across Madhya Pradesh.

