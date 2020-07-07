Weak demand drags chana

Majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis either ruled stable or traded marginally lower on subdued demand with chana (kanta) being quoted at ₹4,250-75 a quintal. Slack demand dragged chana dal with chana dal (average) quoted at ₹5,100-5,200, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,350, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,450-5,500 a quintal respectively.

Despite weak arrival, dollar chana traded low at ₹5,000-5,500 on weak domestic demand. In containers, dollar chana traded low on weak export demand from with dollar chana (42/44 count) quoted at ₹6,400 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) fetched ₹6,200, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹ 5,300 at a quintal respectively. The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis was recorded at 3,000 bags.