Weak demand drags pulses

Barring tur, the majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis traded low on weak physical demand and increased availability of the government stock. Weak availability has perked up tur prices in Indore mandis in the past one week by ₹200 with tur (Maharashtra) rising to ₹5,000-5,200 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,600-4,800. Tur dal (sawa no.) was quoted at ₹6,300-6,400, tur dal(full) at ₹6,800-6,900, while tur marka ruled at ₹7,200-7,300 a quintal respectively.