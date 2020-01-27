Weak demand drags soya oil

Lower circuit in soyabean future on the NCDEX and weak physical demand pounded in both soya oil and soyabean with soya refined declined to ₹875 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹835-840 for 10 kg. Soyabean also declined to ₹4,050-4,100 a quintal. Soyabean ruled at ₹4,050 a quintal. Soya DOC was quoted at ₹33,000 a tonne on subdued domestic demand.