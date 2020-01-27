Commodities

Weak demand drags soya oil

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

Lower circuit in soyabean future on the NCDEX and weak physical demand pounded in both soya oil and soyabean with soya refined declined to ₹875 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹835-840 for 10 kg. Soyabean also declined to ₹4,050-4,100 a quintal. Soyabean ruled at ₹4,050 a quintal. Soya DOC was quoted at ₹33,000 a tonne on subdued domestic demand.

