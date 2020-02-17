Commodities

Weak demand drags soya

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

Despite strong global cues, weak demand in soya DOC and soyabean from the crushers dragged soya oil, with soya today declining to ₹835 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹780-85 for 10 kg. Soyabean traded at ₹4,000 a quintal . Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted lower at ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal . In the futures, soyabean showed mixed trend with its Feb and March contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹4,070and ₹3,904.

