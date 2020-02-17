Weak demand drags soya

Despite strong global cues, weak demand in soya DOC and soyabean from the crushers dragged soya oil, with soya today declining to ₹835 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹780-85 for 10 kg. Soyabean traded at ₹4,000 a quintal . Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted lower at ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal . In the futures, soyabean showed mixed trend with its Feb and March contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹4,070and ₹3,904.