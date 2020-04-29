Commodities

Weak demand for turmeric

April 29, 2020

Erode, April 29

Turmeric sales recorded a fall in Erode on Wednesday, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association. He said that though turmeric futures prices increased by ₹40 a quintal, it did not reflected in spot buying.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,728-6,739 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,409-6,519. Of the arrival of 418 bags of turmeric, only 76 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,899-6,922 and root variety at ₹4,839-6,299. Of 342 bags placed for sale, 204 bags were sold.

