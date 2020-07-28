Weak demand pounds chana

Amidst weak demand and buying support from the millers, chana (kanta) in Indore mandis was quoted lower at ₹4,200 a quintal (down ₹25). Chana (mausami) ruled at ₹4,200-4,300, while chana (Desi) was quoted at ₹4,200-4,225 a quintal, respectively.

Weak demand also dragged chana dal with chana dal (average) today declining to ₹4,900-5,000, chana dal (medium) ruled at ₹5,100-5,200, while chana dal (bold) was quoted at ₹5,200-5,300 a quintal, respectively. Dollar chana ruled stable at ₹5,300-5,800 a quintal on improved buying. In container also, dollar chana ruled stable on subdued export demand with dollar chana (42/44 count) today fetching ₹6,500 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹6,300, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹5,350 a quintal, respectively. The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 3,000 bags.