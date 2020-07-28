Commodities

Weak demand pounds chana

Updated on July 28, 2020 Published on July 28, 2020

Amidst weak demand and buying support from the millers, chana (kanta) in Indore mandis was quoted lower at ₹4,200 a quintal (down ₹25). Chana (mausami) ruled at ₹4,200-4,300, while chana (Desi) was quoted at ₹4,200-4,225 a quintal, respectively.

Weak demand also dragged chana dal with chana dal (average) today declining to ₹4,900-5,000, chana dal (medium) ruled at ₹5,100-5,200, while chana dal (bold) was quoted at ₹5,200-5,300 a quintal, respectively. Dollar chana ruled stable at ₹5,300-5,800 a quintal on improved buying. In container also, dollar chana ruled stable on subdued export demand with dollar chana (42/44 count) today fetching ₹6,500 a quintal, dollar chana (44/46 count) at ₹6,300, while dollar chana (58/60 count) was quoted at ₹5,350 a quintal, respectively. The arrival of dollar chana in Indore mandis today was recorded at 3,000 bags.

