Weak trend in sugar market

Vashi sugar market witnessed weak trend on Tuesday ease local demand amid sufficient supply along with selling pressure at upper mill level. On Monday, 12-14 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,272-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,372- 3,585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,300and M- grade ₹3,290-3,490.