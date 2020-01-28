Commodities

Weak trend in sugar market

Updated on January 28, 2020

Vashi sugar market witnessed weak trend on Tuesday ease local demand amid sufficient supply along with selling pressure at upper mill level. On Monday, 12-14 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,130-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates : S-grade ₹3,272-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,372- 3,585. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,220-3,300and M- grade ₹3,290-3,490.

