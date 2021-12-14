Webinar on outlook for commodities

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Commodities have been one of the best performing asset classes this year. The S&P GSCI index, a major commodity index in which investments can be made, has gained over 35 per cent, while the Bloomberg Commodity Index is up 25 per cent.
Recovery of demand following Covid pandemic disruptions, supply chain woes, policies of various governments and adverse weather conditions, particularly due to La Nina phenomenon that has brought copious rainfall, have resulted in tightening of markets balance. Prices, in turn, have surged to multi-year-highs in the case of some commodities.
However, things could change next year, particularly in view of the huge growth witnessed this year. Analysts are of the view that next year prices of commodities could ease as the supply situation is expected to improve. Demand is expected to continue to grow, but there are some risks such as the emergence of the Omicron variant or government policies.
The La Nina weather effect is likely to play out at least until March and could end around May. This could affect agricultural production in some regions. The US and Brazil are already feeling the impact. This has helped wheat to rule firm and coffee to steam high.
What will be the net impact of these developments next year? Will US Fed tighten its monetary policy? Will Chinese economy see a significant slowdown? If so, what will its impact be on the commodity markets. What are the currency risks like? These are some of the issues that will be discussed at BusinessLine’s two-day webinar on ‘Commodities Market Outlook 2022’ on December 16-17.
A panel of domain experts will be looking at the outlook for 2022, both through the prism of fundamentals and technicals across four verticals – energy, agriculture, precious metals and base metals.
The webinar is powered by Indian Oil, in association with Shree Renuka Sugars. BSE is the Associate Sponsor, and NCDEX, the knowledge partner.
