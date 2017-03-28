Will rising cotton imports deter farmers?

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Will the area under cotton decline next season, given that mills have opted to import despite the sufficient volumes in the domestic market?
Industry sources say this is unlikely as the prices are at least 25 per cent higher than in the last season. With good realisations, farmers will be incentivised to increase the area under cotton, they add.
“When the realisation is better for the farmer, why would he think of shying away?” an industry expert reasoned. “In Telangana, cotton farmers regret their decision not to cultivate the fiber, given that the realisation is at least 25 per cent more than in 2015-16.”
The average price realised by farmers has risen from ₹93 a kg last year to ₹120/kg this season.
When the domestic fibre ruled at under ₹100/kg, mills imported cotton at around ₹120/kg last year; this year the price variation has not been as wide, and the fiber is aplenty. But mills cite fiber quality and better yarn realisation to defend their decision to import.
It is learnt that the Cotton Corporation of India has secured approval to procure 15 lakh bales this season, but has so far procured only one lakh bales.
The area under cotton cultivation crossed 100 lakh hectares in 2009-10, and has gone up since then. And although the area under cultivation fell in 2016-17, production did not drop, and in fact rose from 338 lakh bales to 346 lakh bales.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor