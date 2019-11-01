With 90% curcumin, Erode turmeric is sought after’

“Erode is well known for its turmeric, as it has 90 per cent curcumin content, which is preferred by other countries. Every year, Erode produces 6 lakh tonnes of turmeric and we are exporting 60 per cent of them,” said C Kathiravan, District Collector of Erode, while inaugurating the Turmeric Conclave here on Friday, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Erode branch.

The Collector appealed to farmers to use organic manure so that they may produce high quality turmeric that will fetch a good price.

N Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University; TM Govinda Reddy, Deputy Advisor, Centre Agri Business; P Tamilselvi, Deputy Director, Horticulture; D Prasad, Principal Scientist, Spices Board; S. Chandramohan, State CII President; and N Shanmugam, President, CII, Erode, spoke .