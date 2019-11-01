Commodities

With 90% curcumin, Erode turmeric is sought after’

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

“Erode is well known for its turmeric, as it has 90 per cent curcumin content, which is preferred by other countries. Every year, Erode produces 6 lakh tonnes of turmeric and we are exporting 60 per cent of them,” said C Kathiravan, District Collector of Erode, while inaugurating the Turmeric Conclave here on Friday, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Erode branch.

The Collector appealed to farmers to use organic manure so that they may produce high quality turmeric that will fetch a good price.

N Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University; TM Govinda Reddy, Deputy Advisor, Centre Agri Business; P Tamilselvi, Deputy Director, Horticulture; D Prasad, Principal Scientist, Spices Board; S. Chandramohan, State CII President; and N Shanmugam, President, CII, Erode, spoke .

Published on November 01, 2019
commodities market
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bullish trend continues in pulses