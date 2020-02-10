With Delhi polls over, traders hope for a revival in cardamom market

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Traders are pinning hopes on the revival of cardamom demand in Delhi and surrounding areas especially with the completion of Assembly polls in the capital. The market operations there are expected to be regularized by mid-week that would perk up demand.
According to traders, the Puttady auctions on Monday witnessed improved arrivals at 65 tonnes and the rising trend compared to previous week is likely to keep the market stable.
Even at the lower arrivals and declining price trend during last week, traders pointed out that the premium grade capsules with a size of 7.5 to 8 mm moved steadily that itself shows of a steady market for high grade materials.
The only category that witnessed price volatility was the present bulk (current harvest). This coupled with a slow movement in the market had impacted prices in the previous week.
Barring the present bulk, overall there was an upward price trend that is evident in Rs 200 per kg rise across all categories last week. There are also reports of crop holding by planters due to declining prices.
In the morning session, the auctioneers Header Systems India Ltd offered 33 tonnes, while the offer made by Mas Enterprises in the afternoon auction was 32 tonnes.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that cardamom March futures gained by 0.38 per cent or Rs14 to Rs3636.70 per kg when closed on Friday. The March futures price is showing some weakness on the daily chart.
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...