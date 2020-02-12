Workshop on commodity market in Kochi begins

A three-day workshop on commodity market in six B-schools, organised by The Hindu BusinessLine Club, has commenced in Kochi. The workshops for B-Schools is powered by MCX Investor Protection Fund.

These workshops provide an opportunity to students to learn the concept of commodity markets in a practical manner where experts offered live demonstration of the commodity market interface.

Shrikant Koundinya, Asst Vice-President – Training and Education, MCX, led the workshops. He pointed out that commodity market has been set up for hedgers, who try to minimise price risk. There are over 300 commodities (physical and derivatives) traded in the market every day.

Answering questions, he said that commodity market fluctuations can influence stock markets too.

There are also possible risks in commodity markets, but the exchange guarantees the contract.

The workshop was conducted at Albertian Institute of Management (AIM), Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Toc H Institute of Science & Technology (TIST) and Bhavan’s Royal Institute of Management (BRIM).

Two more workshops are scheduled on Thursday at Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).