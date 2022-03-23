World steel output down by 5.7% in February

Global crude steel production dropped by 5.7 per cent in February compared with the same period a year ago, while it was lower by eight per cent month-on-month, data from World Steel Association (worldsteel) showed.

According to worldsteel February statistics, steel production from the 64 countries reporting to it was 142.7 million tonnes (mt) compared with 150.2 mt in February 2021 and 155 mt in January this year.

Yet again, China dragged the global output. China’s steel production in February was estimated at 75 mt compared with 83 mt a year ago and 81.7 mt a month ago. This is the eighth consecutive month that crude steel production in China has dropped. Crude steel production in February was lower than the output during December and January.

One reason for the decline in production could be the week-long holidays for the new Chinese lunar year. But there could be other reasons such as curbs due to the flareup of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

This month, too, steel production could be affected as the Communist nation continued to announce curbs to control the spread of the pandemic, the worst in two years as the virus cases doubled. The Chinese steel output is also 10 per cent lower in the first two months of this year at 158 mt.

India’s rise continues

India’s steel production has been pegged at 10.1 mt, up 7.6 per cent a year ago. But the output was lower than 10.8 mt in January and 10.4 mt in December. For the first two months, the Indian steel production increased 6.6 per cent compared with the year-ago period to 20.9 mt.

Japan was the third-highest producer in February with its output estimated at 7.3 mt, though it is 2.3 per cent lower than the year-ago period. Compared with January too, the production is lower by 0.5 mt. During January-February, its production at 15.1 mt is 2.2 per cent lower than the year-ago period.

Steel production in the US increased by 1.4 mt to 6.4 mt in February, but it was lower than January’s 7.4 mt. January-February output has been estimated 0.6 per cent higher at 13.4 mt.

Russia’s output slips

Russia’s conflict with Ukraine has probably affected Moscow’s production, which is estimated to have dropped by 1.4 per cent to 5.8 mt. In January, its production was 6.6 mt and for the first two months, its output is up by one per cent at 12.4 mt.

South Korea’s production slipped by six per cent to 5.3 mt to compound its one per cent dip in January. For the year so far, it produced 11.2 mt, a 2.6 per cent drop.

Germany’s production picked up by 3.8 per cent in February compared with February 2021 at 3.2 mt. It was a turnaround from the 1.4 per cent decline in January. Overall output for January-February has been pegged at 6.5 mt, up 1.1 per cent.

Of the other producers, production in Turkey and Brazil continued to decline, while Iran’s output increased. The World Steel Association data is collected from 64 countries which make up 85 per cent of the total global output.