Over two dozen companies will declare their quarterly results for the period ended December 2023 today (January 23).

They are Alchemist Corp, Apcotex Industries, Agro Tech Foods, Axis Bank, Beneras Hotels, Bhakti Gems, Bigbloc Construction, Bliss GVS, Century Enka, CG Power, Cupid (bonus also), Cyient DLM, Duncan Engg, Eki Energy, Essentia, Gandhar, GLS, Granules, Gravita, Gujarat Intrux, Havells, ICRA, IIRM Holdings, Indoco Remedies, Indus Tower, Infibeam Avenues, Jindal Capital, JSW Energy, KEI, KJMC Financial, Krishna Ventures, Karnataka Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, La Tim Metal, Lloyds Engg, Lloyds Enterprises, Man Industries, Mahanagar Gas, MPS, Muthoot Capital, NACL, Navkar Corp, Netweb Technologies, NK Industries, Oriental Bell, Pidilite Industries, Hitachi Energy, Purushottam Investo Fin, Puravankara, Rallis India, RECL, Route Mobile, RTN Power, SAR Auto, Sasken Tech, Simplex Mills, Simplex Papers, Sona BLW, Systematix Corporate, Tanfac, Tanla Solutions, Tata Elxsi, Tips Industries, TIvoli Construction, Ugro Cap, United Spirits and Upsurge Investments.

Companies such as Asit C Mehta, Atcom Technologies, BodhTree, Franklin Industries (rights issue) and Kabra Drugs (preferential Issue) will also meet for general purposes.

