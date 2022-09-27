Consumer, IT stocks lead Indian markets higher; Sensex up by 125 points

Indian stock indices opened higher on Tuesday, having fallen more than 4% in the past four sessions, led by gains in consumer and IT companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 17,110, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 57,463.41. On Monday, both indexes fell more than 1.5%.

The Nifty FMCG index gained 1.1%, while the IT index rose 1%.

Shares of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp advanced 2.6% after the oil exploration company has got a better price for oil under new rules that allow producers marketing freedom.

Mahindra Logistics shares rose 4.5% after the company said it will sell its enterprise mobility business to its unit for ₹36.12 crore and buy Rivigo's B2B Express business for ₹225 crore.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net of ₹5,101 crore ($625.1 million) worth Indian equities on Monday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.