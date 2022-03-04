Cool Caps IPO to open on March 10 at NSE SME platform

SME company Cool Caps Industries plans to tap capital market to raise ₹11.63 crore. Cool Caps, engaged in the business of manufacturing a wide range of plastic bottle caps and closures, proposes to offer 30.60 lakh shares in the proposed initial public offering.

The IPO will open for subscription on March 10 and close on March 15.

The company said the price band will be announced soon and the stock is proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The lead manager to the Issue is Holani Consultants Private Limited and the Registrar is Link Intime India Private Limited.

The company is Promoted by Purv Flexipack Private Limited, Rajeev Goenka and Vanshay Goenka. They belong to Goenka family of Sindharam Sawarmal, Dry Fruits, a well- known entity of Kolkata.