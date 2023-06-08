Corporate profit to GDP ratio for the Nifty 500 universe and listed companies contracted marginally to 4.1 per cent and 4.3 per cent in FY23 against a decade-high 4.3 per cent and 4.5 per cent logged in FY22.

The profitability of India Inc was hit by high commodity prices in most part of last fiscal, said a Motilal Oswal study. The decline in profit-to-GDP ratio for Nifty 500 was led by metals and Oil and Gas, while BFSI improved 0.4 per cent.

Incidentally, the Nifty 500 index has been used as a proxy to corporate earnings, as the companies constituting the index account for 92 per cent of India’s market cap. Corporate margins have seen acute volatility since the onset of the pandemic.

Post-clocking multi-year highs in FY22, both operating and profit margins of the Nifty 500 universe in FY23 contracted 3.10 per cent and 2.20 per cent year on year, respectively.

Global macro headwinds

Sectors reliant on global commodities have witnessed maximum pain due to major price volatility that had a cascading effect on corporate India’s margins.

The corporate profit for the Nifty 500 universe grew at a slower pace of 8.7 per cent to ₹11.08-lakh crore (₹10.20-lakh crore) in FY23. These companies’ profit grew 49 per cent year on year in FY22 and 50 per cent in FY21.

India’s corporate profit (listed and unlisted) to GDP ratio dropped to 2 per cent from 7.8 per cent over 2008-20. For the Nifty 500 universe, the ratio declined to 2.3 per cent (at a two-decade low) from 5.1 per cent over the same period.

Notably, the corporate profit to GDP ratio had been contracting since 2010, barring 2017 when profits of global cyclicals (such as Metals and O&G) had bounced back and losses of PSU banks had reduced over the preceding year, said the report.

Going forward

Motilal Oswal report expects the current ratio to sustain going ahead as corporate earnings cycle has seen a turnaround after almost a decade. Nifty exited FY23 with a 11 per cent EPS growth on a high base of 34 per cent growth in FY22.

Earnings, though, remained lopsided, with BFSI driving almost the entire incremental earnings in FY23. The market outlook is quite optimistic with healthy macros, range-bound oil prices, robust fiscal balance sheet and moderating inflation.

Motilal Oswal expects 20 per cent year-on-year profit growth for Nifty companies in this fiscal driven by BFSI, Oil and Gas, Metals and Automobiles – that are likely to contribute 82 per cent to the incremental earnings of Nifty 50.