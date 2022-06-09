hamburger

Crisil launches benchmarks for AIFs

BL Mumbai Bureau | June 9 | Updated on: Jun 09, 2022

Move enables like-to-like fund comparison, metrics-driven investment decision-making by stakeholders

Crisil Research launched sub-category-level benchmarks for the domestic alternative investment fund (AIF) industry on Thursday.

The move will usher in granularity and enable metrics-driven investment decision-making by stakeholders in the fast-growing industry, based on due comparison of equivalent funds.

“These benchmarks are the logical next step to the original category-level benchmarks introduced in October 2020 and provide peer comparison for AIFs belonging to seven sub-categories within the three broad AIF categories — I, II and III,” Crisil said in a press release.

Jiju Vidyadharan, Senior Director, Crisil Research, said, “The Indian AIF industry continues to grow at a healthy pace, with commitments increasing 42 per cent between March 2021 and March 2022 to ₹6.41 lakh crore. With investors embracing the product and the industry maturing, there is a need for enhanced bench-marking practices. Crisil’s sub-category AIF benchmarks will plug this gap, providing like-to-like fund comparison within its category.”

The benchmarks have been developed in accordance with SEBI guidelines and in consultation with industry participants.

Published on June 09, 2022
