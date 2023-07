Shares of electronic manufacturing services firm Cyient DLM Ltd made a remarkable market debut on Monday, listing with a huge premium of 52 per cent, against the issue price of ₹265.

The stock made its debut at ₹401, registering a jump of 51.32 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later rallied 60.15 per cent to ₹424.40.

At the NSE, shares of the company began the trade at ₹403, climbing 52 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 7.74 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 1.16 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of ₹3,208.33 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Cyient DLM got subscribed 67.30 times on the last day of subscription on June 30.

The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹592 crore. There was no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company's IPO had a price band of ₹250-265 a share.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is a leading integrated EMS and solutions provider with a focus on the entire life cycle of a product, including design, build, and maintenance.