Cyient Limited, which has recently hived off its DLM vertical into a separate entity, will announce on Thursday the IPO scheduled for Cyient DLM Limited, an integrated electronic manufacturing services and solutions provider.

The company said its red herring prospectus has been by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Hyderabad. The company’s leadership will address a press conference on Thursday afternoon to share the IPO plans. The issue will open for subscription to the public on June 27 and will close on June 30, 2023.

The hiving off the DLM (Design-Led Manufacturing) vertical into a separate entity and floating an IPO helped Cyient’s scrip touch the 52-week high of ₹1,525.55. It hit the 52-week low (₹724) on November 3, 2022.

The parent company reported a net profit of ₹163 crore (₹154 crore) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, on a total income of ₹1,751 crore (₹1,230 crore).

Cyient DLM has proposed to float the IPO with a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to ₹7,40 crore. It indicated with it might consider a further issue of specified securities, including a private placement, rights issue, and preferential offer.

Ahead of the IPO, the company rejigged the management appointing Krishna Bodanapu as Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient Limited. Executive Director Karthikeyan Natarajan was appointed as CEO, while Anthony Montalbano was appointed as the CEO of Cyient DLM. The CEOs of Cyient Limited and Cyient DLM will report to Krishna Bodanapu.

Cyient DLM has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mysore, with a total manufacturing area of 2.29 lakh sq ft. It is a manufacturing partner and systems supplier for global OEMs in the aerospace and defence, medical technology, and industrial sectors.