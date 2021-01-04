Daily Rupee call: INR above key barrier of 73

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Indian rupee (INR) closed last week with gains of about 0.6 per cent against the US dollar (USD). That is, it closed at 73.12 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.54. The domestic currency has been appreciating over the past couple of weeks and even today, it has opened with a considerable gap-up at 72.92.
Since the INR has now rallied past the key barrier of 73, it now faces the test of sustainability over this level. Should it stay above 73, it can be expected to appreciate to 72.75 and then possibly to 72.50 during the course of this week. But if it slips back below 73, the nearest support levels can be found at 73.15 and 73.40.
Also read: FPIs shied away from G-Secs in 2020 on weak economic outlook and falling interest rates
As a pillar of strength, foreign inflows have been very favourable to the Indian currency. According to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data, 2020 ended with net foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows of over ₹1-lakh crore. Year 2021 too, has begun on a positive note. Last Friday, i.e. the first day of this year’s trading session, net FPI inflows stood at ₹750 crore (equity and debt combined). So long as this positive trend continues, it can keep the rupee at higher levels.
The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that the total foreign reserves stood at $580.8 billion as on December 25. This was largely unchanged compared to the preceding week. The huge reserves are a big plus for the local currency.
The dollar index closed at 89.94 last Friday versus its preceding week’s close of 90.32, thereby losing 0.4 per cent. Apparently, the overall trend is bearish and the decline looks steady. Currently trading at 89.74, the immediate support can be found at 89.50. This is a key level for the short term.
While the index might bounce off this level, there are considerable resistance levels at 90.35 and 90.65. Nevertheless, until it trades below these levels, the likelihood of bears dragging the index below 89.50 will be high and this can be positive for the rupee.
Retaining the bullish bias, the rupee opened today (Monday) on a high. Since it has moved above the key barrier at 73, it is likely to end the session on a positive note. But from the trading perspective, the gap-up looks a bit overstretched. Hence, rather than going long at current levels, traders can wait for a decline to initiate fresh rupee intraday long positions. Maintain tight stop-loss.
Supports: 73.00 and 73.15
Resistances: 72.75 and 72.50
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...