Datamatics Global Services Ltd secured its position in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for finance and accounting business process outsourcing for the third consecutive year. The company said that among the 18 vendors evaluated, Datamatics was acknowledged as a niche player.
The company said that its proprietary generative AI and ML-powered digital platform, FINATO, is made to streamline workflows, reduce human dependencies, and enhance process maturity with advanced digital technology.
Navin Gupta, EVP and Global Head, BPM at Datamatics, said, “At Datamatics, we have upgraded all our finance and accounting customers to FINATO, a digitally augmented suite powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, analytics, and mobility. It helps CFOs and finance leaders in AI-powered finance transformation while reducing processing costs and elevating process maturity with advanced digital technology.”
The shares were down by 8 per cent to ₹483 at 2.37 pm on the BSE.
