DBFS launches investment advisory services

Doha Brokerage & Financial Services Ltd has launched services as a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) on its 30th anniversary.

Samir Mohan Gupta, Chief International Banking Officer of Doha Bank and Nominee Director at DBFS, launched the service. Doha Bank views India as an important geography, with interests in banking, non-banking and wealth management services, he said.

Gudni Stiholt Adalsteinsson, the acting CEO of Doha Bank, the major shareholder in DBFS, kick-started the anniversary celebrations.

“We have a large number of NRI customers in Qatar and other GCC countries and our ties with India are longstanding and expanding,” Adalsteinsson said.

Prince George, Managing Director, DBFS said the Investment Advisory Services is designed to provide end-to-end solutions for new as well as experienced investors.

Doha Brokerage & Financial Services Ltd was incorporated in 1992 as the first corporate stock broker from Kerala. The company offers both wealth management and non-banking financial services and offers gold loans and loans against securities. The company has branches in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, besides servicing NRI clients through its outlets in the UAE and Qatar.